ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police are on the scene near Tara Boulevard and I-75 for a barricaded gunman in the area.
Police believe the suspect is in the Arrowhead Shopping Plaza near Tara Blvd.
I-75 in the area is completely shut down as police continue to work the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46, CBS46.com, and on social media for the latest details.
