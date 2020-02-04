COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police Department is investigating at least nine car break-ins that have occurred over the past few months.
In these cases, the suspects are targeting Hispanic victims.
Police said victims were followed from banking institutions after making large cash withdrawals. A police report stated that that one of the thieves got away with $9,000.00 after the victim got cash from Wells Fargo on Floyd Road.
Several of the victims reported going to the same Wells Fargo before the thieves broke into their car.
Another victim reported that they went to Bank of America on South Cobb Drive before their car was broken into and $4,000.00 was stolen.
“We’ve had an uptick in kids or adults flipping door handles,” said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilammy.
The Marietta Police Department says there is a growing population of Hispanics in the area, so they feel now is the time to reach out to the Latino Community.
Police want the Latino community to feel comfortable reporting all crimes, and in the last week hired a new ambassador to be the liaison between police and the Latino Community. Information will now be available and distributed in both English and Spanish.
Reina Vaquero will assist with bilingual communication. Vaquero says she is hoping to bridge the gap, so the community feels comfortable reporting all types of crimes.
“Somewhere they can go to and talk and build that trust and relationship and know we are here for them too. It’s going to bridge a gap that they see there is someone they can communicate with,” said Vaquero.
