ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department says eight officers have resigned since June 1st, and now police agencies across Metro Atlanta are trying to recruit officers.
Smyrna's shops and streets are protected by the city's 102 officers.
The police department says recruiting is always happening because of turnover and right now, there are four available openings.
One resident says she trusts the department as a whole, but it's important to make sure incoming officers will enhance the force and not bring possible problems.
"We need police, absolutely, but do we need to redirect and ensure that everyone is treated exactly the same, on the same type of crimes when they're pulled over? Yeah. We need to have that transparent conversation. So right here, it's about transparency, acknowledging there's an issue and saying what we're going to do about it," said Vanessa Howard.
Another resident says she thinks a full force makes a safer community for families, but more training is needed for the entire policing industry.
"I think there needs to be more education and training just like there is in corporate America on sensitivity, diversity, inclusion, understanding," said Annette Tirabasso.
Gwinnett County Police tell us they have 61 openings out of their 878.
