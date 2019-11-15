CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking a man accused of shooting an aggressive panhandler in DeKalb County early Friday morning.
The incident happened just after 4 a.m. outside the AMT Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.
Police say the victim was being aggressive and that's when a man pulled out a gun and shot him twice.
The alleged panhandler was taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The alleged shooter was seen leaving the area in a silver vehicle.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
