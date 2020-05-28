LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County woman is facing a felony murder charge for her alleged involvement in her mother's death.
Olivia Lynn Walker is accused elderly neglect that resulted in her mother Mattie Lynn Bullard's January 2020 death. County deputies say Bullard had been in the care of her daughter since 2010; however, the alleged neglect took place between January 2016 and January 2020 at a residence in the Marbut Farms Trail community.
Police also the woman also suffered a stroke in 2015 while under the care of her 49-year-old daughter.
Walker, who was arrested at her home without incident, was booked into DeKalb County Jail.
