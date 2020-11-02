Accused serial rapist, 18-year-old Demetrius Roam, has been arrested but Dekalb Police say their investigation isn’t over as they seek more victims.
“He wasn’t going to stop, I don’t believe he was going to stop until he got caught,” said Major A. T. Mears with Dekalb PD.
Mears says Roam was targeting people in the 85/ Shallowford area, and the Brooke’s Apartment complex is one of several locations he lured his victims to.
“He would meet girls on the internet, invite them over to this area and when they got there he would pull a weapon and force them to have sex with him,” added Mears.
DeKalb PD has already connected Roam with 5 sexual assaults, but since he was using social media to befriend women, that number is expected to rise.
“We’ve traced some cases back to 2019 and we’ve had several in October that we have identified him as, we believe there are actual cases in between 2019 and 2020,” said Mears.
Trauma advocate Dr. Sharnell Myles says having unreported rape cases stemming from 2019 is possible because it’s not uncommon for rape victims to delay coming forward.
“When you’re held at gunpoint, when you’re victimized, there’s a lot of fear instilled in you and sometimes it may take a person days or months or a couple months to come forward” added Myles, who says she's even seen cases in which victims take years to report the crime.
But in Roam’s case, DeKalb PD is hoping more victims come forward sooner than later and are asking anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers.
As for Roam, he's currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, rape and sodomy.
