COBB CO. (CBS46)—An alleged gang leader is behind bars after police arrested him in connection to trafficking drugs and possessing a gun.
According to a Facebook post from Marietta police, Lynwood Bonner, described by police as a Ghost Face Gangster gang leader, was arrested last Thursday at a hotel near Delk Road and I-75.
Marietta Police Officer Foster was conducting zone patrols in the area when he determined Bonner was allegedly trying to hide an illegal operation out of his hotel room.
Police wrote Bonner initially lied about his identity to officers.
However, officers conducted a field investigation that led to the discovery of meth, marijuana, Alprazolam pills, a pistol, and a stolen rifle.
In addition, Marietta police wrote evidence found in Bonner’s hotel room allegedly indicated Bonner was running a counterfeit identity operation.
