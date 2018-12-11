Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Getting in the holiday spirit means adorning the front of your home with lights, wreaths, garland and an occasional delivered holiday package.
Those packages are already prime opportunity for thieves. Police in Atlanta and Decatur say they’ve already gotten reports of stolen packages.
“We have seen an uptick in package thefts with Thanksgiving falling earlier this year,” said Atlanta Police Spokesperson Stephanie Brown. “People started shopping for Christmas a bit sooner,” she added.
Having a video doorbell has helped capture dozens of crooks on video as they nabbed packages in broad daylight and in plain sight.
Monday afternoon, the Ring doorbell app showed one homeowner reported a package stolen off their front porch. It happened in Cobb County, but Cobb Police have not confirmed the report yet.
Some people picking up mail at the U.S. Post Office on Marietta Street told CBS46 they prefer a P.O. Box if they have to go with delivery.
“Most of the time, I go for store pickup just to be on the safer side, but if there is an alternative I just do not take my chances,” said Izhar Kahn.
Teri McGinty says she relies heavily on tracking updates.
“I definitely check the tracking number every day,” McGinty said. “I check on it every day if I know it’s supposed to come on a certain day then I’m checking the mail every second making sure I’m at home.”
Several police departments in Atlanta shared tips to prevent porch package thefts.
- Have package delivered to your job.
- Require a signature at delivery or request specific time for delivery.
- Opt for in-store pickup or send to a package locker, if available.
- Install security cameras or video doorbells at front door.
- Keep front door area well-lit and trim shrubbery for an open view of suspicious activity
- Work with a trusted neighbor to look out for package deliveries.
If requested, Atlanta Police can drive through communities who have suspicion of package theft.
