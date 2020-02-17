LOS ANGELES (CBS46) The Los Angeles Police Department has announced well-known Hollywood sex therapist and former fiancee of comedian Drew Carey, was killed this weekend in California.
According to CBSLA, Dr. Amie Harwick was found unresponsive below a third story balcony in Hollywood Hills with significant injuries authorities say are “consistent with a fall.”
The suspect is Harwick's former boyfriend, 41 year-old Gareth Pursehouse, who is being held on $2 million bond. Investigators say Harwick had previously filed for a restraining order against Pursehouse.
Harwick was engaged to Drew Carey in February of 2018 but the couple were never wed.
