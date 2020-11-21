Canton police are teaming up with a local church to support people impacted by the recent hurricanes.
Canton police partnered with United Pentecostal Church to provide disaster victims in Central America with needed goods as they rebuild after two devastating hurricanes.
Just two weeks after Hurricane Eta hammered Central America with severe flooding, a second hurricane battered the region.
“The extraordinary double blow comes on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already depleted resources and left many people unemployed in one of the poorest areas in Latin America”, according to an official with Canton police.
Officials are asking for nonperishable foods, blankets, sheets, pillows, and toiletries.
Canton police will be accepting supplies November 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on November 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations will be accepted at the Canton police department located at 151 Elizabeth Street.
The supplies will be driven to Miami by members of the Canton police department.
Once loaded, supplies will be shipped to parts of Honduras and Nicaragua.
