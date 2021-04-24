The Atlanta Police Department (APD) was informed of a misconduct complaint against one of their officers at the end of March.
According to a police spokesperson, The Department's Office of Professional Standards and Special Victims Unit began an internal criminal investigation as soon as the complaint was reported.
The officer was relieved from duty on March 30 the same day the complaint came to light, and later resigned from the department on Tuesday, April 20, say police.
This is a developing story and pertinent details are not being released at this time.
