Austell, GA (CBS46) Police have captured a man accused of firing shots at a Cobb County Police officer.
The incident happened late Monday night on Janet Lane in Austell.
Police say an officer investigating another case recognized the man and when the officer stopped to question him, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the officer.
The officer fired back but neither was struck. The suspect was able to get away but police brought him into custody just after 9 a.m.
The suspect had two gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
CBS46 was there when a UHaul truck was being hauled away. That vehicle had all of the windows shot out of it. It's unclear how the vehicle factors into the shooting.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.