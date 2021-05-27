ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to determine if an overnight shooting is a case of self-defense or murder.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a person shot call near the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.
Police arrived and found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene, according to police.
An Atlanta homicide detective said the shooting could be connected to a stabbing that happened before the shooting.
The victim in the stabbing arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, according to detectives.
Police said they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
