ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking the public for help in identifying two people they say were involved in a theft from a vehicle.
According to Atlanta police, the suspects allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole electronic items and personal banking information.
The vehicle break-in happened on January 25 in downtown Atlanta on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard near Pryor Street.
Police said the individuals busted out the vehicle's back window and stole a laptop, passport, social security card, green card, and bank cards.
Detectives were able to track transactions made on the stolen bank card to the Foot Locker and Express Pharmacy located at 50 Alabama St in southwest Atlanta, police reported.
According to police, detectives retrieved surveillance footage from Foot Locker https://youtu.be/n-C38MSD5G8 and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
