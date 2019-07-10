FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating two suspects accused of robbing a Forest Park pawn shop.
Police say the men allegedly robbed the Cash America pawn shop on Jonesboro Road.
One of the men was wearing a wig while the other had short twists with blonde-colored tips. Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Forest Park Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.