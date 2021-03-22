Deputies shot a man after he allegedly barricaded himself and his three biological children inside a home in central Georgia on Sunday.
The incident unfolded in the Houston County community of Centerville, which is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Police say 48 year-old Shawn Michael Evanuk went inside the home with his three young children and wouldn't come out. He eventually released two of the children, ages 4, 2 and 1 but threatened to burn down the home with himself and the two year-old child inside.
Police were able to make access inside the home and allegedly observed Evanuk holding a knife. They say verbal commands were given to drop the weapon and when Evanuk refused, he was fatally shot.
No other details were released. The GBI is continuing the investigation.
