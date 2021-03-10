Police conducted a search for an armed suspect who was accused of multiple carjackings across southeast Atlanta Wednesday morning.
Police say the first incident happened around 10:13 a.m. on the 600 block of Fraser Street. In a matter of minutes, the second incident occurred 700 block of Memorial Drive followed by the third incident on Moreland Avenue at around 10:28 a.m.
Police told CBS46 News that no victims were injured during the incidents.
After further investigation, police have detained a suspect at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
APD investigating three carjackings they believe are related. Suspect in custody. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/SoiVOU0ThU— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) March 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.