(R-L): Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wade, 33

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Fire investigators are making headway in their search for suspects involved in the torching of a Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

Overnight, two additional suspects, Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wade, 33, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Both men are charged with arson in the first degree.

Investigators are still working to identify other persons of interest from the June 13th incident.

The Georgia Arson Control Board 1-800-282-5804 and Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477) are offering up to a $15,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of any individuals related to the Wendy’s arson.

