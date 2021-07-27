ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Authorities have arrested a man they say robbed a Wells Fargo in southwest Atlanta Monday.
Around 1:37 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a silent alarm at the Wells Fargo on the 2000 block of Greenbriar Parkway. When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that 21-year-old Jabrell Harvey passed a note demanding money to the teller.
Once Harvey received the undisclosed amount of cash, he immediately fled the scene on foot.
Police then searched the surrounding area and located him in the 3000 block of Continental Colony. He was taken into custody without incident and they were able to recovered the stolen money from Harvey’s possession.
The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:
"The Atlanta Police Department is appreciative of the efforts of Zone 4 officers for their quick work in apprehending Mr. Harvey. The clear communication, calm disposition and professional demeanor of the officers involved in this arrest is noteworthy. We are proud of the work our officers do daily, most of which never makes the news. Job well done Zone 4!"
