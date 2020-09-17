FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hapeville Police seized multiple weapons and drugs from an alleged drug house after weeks of surveillance.
Police say three convicted felons, who have not yet been identified, were also arrested. During the Thursday morning incident police, nine Doraville K9 units and DEA agents seized heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and firearms.
Police believe the suspects intended to sell the narcotics.
