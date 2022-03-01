ATLANTA (CBS46) — A high speed police chase involving multiple agencies ended with the arrest of five people after reports of a person shot and another carjacked came in Tuesday morning.
Police say a lookout was issued for a stolen vehicle following a carjacking in Sandy Springs. That carjacking followed reports of a person shot out of DeKalb. Investigators would later learn that the two incidents were connected.
The vehicle was spotted by Brookhaven Police near North Druid Hills and Briarcliff Road and a traffic stop was attempted. Instead of stopping, the vehicle increased speed prompting a chase involving Brookhaven, DeKalb and Chamblee police.
Authorities used a pit maneuver to eventually stop the car.
Five people who were in the car were arrested. Each suspect faces felony aggravated assault charges.
Meanwhile, the condition of the person shot remains unknown.
CBS46 is at the scene gathering details and will have the latest updates on this investigation as more information becomes available.
