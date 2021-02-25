A 70-year-old Gwinnett County man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a man outside a swim and tennis club.
According to Gwinnett County police, officers found Anthony Collins, 44, of Lawrenceville fatally shot on Thursday near Meadow Trace on Riverside Parkway.
On Saturday, police announced they arrested Stanley Elliot, 70, of Lawrenceville for shooting Collins.
Police said investigators met with Elliot on Friday and arrested him at his home on felony murder charges.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson said the motive for the fatal shooting is not known at this time.
Immediately after the shooting, Gwinnett County police released surveillance video on Twitter of a person of interest in the case.
Media Release: Update Homicide - Riverside PkwyInvestigators have identified the victim of this homicide as Anthony Collins. While canvassing the area for information, detectives were able to obtain video of a person of interest.For more info: https://t.co/0QAtiUjco4 pic.twitter.com/CnDzN1vXXL— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 26, 2021
