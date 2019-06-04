GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a suspect who was accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in Gwinnett on May 29.
Gwinnett County Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Christian Anthony Kell Myler of Peachtree Corners on Tuesday.
According to police, Myler was driving a red Hyundai Sonata on the night of the collision.
Myler was charged with a hit-and-run and was transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center on Monday. He has since been bonded out according to officials.
We covered this story back in May: Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
