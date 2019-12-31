Police arrest alleged bank robber who threatened to blow himself up

FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alpharetta police have a man in custody who claimed to have explosives on him while attempting to rob a Bank of America.

Alleged bank robber threatened to blow himself up, police say FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A manhunt is underway in Alpharetta for a man police say threa…

With the assistance of the FBI and Dunwoody Police, Manbir Minhas, 39, was arrested near his home following a police stakeout that lead to a traffic stop Tuesday.

On Dec. 27 Minhas entered the bank on Windward Parkway, asked an employee for an unspecified amount and threatened to "blow everybody up inside the bank," if the employee failed to comply.

Minhas is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Federal charges may be pending.