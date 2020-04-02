ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a man who used a BB gun to allegedly shoot at individuals in midtown Atlanta Thursday morning.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to the 500 block of West Peachtree Street after reports of a shooting.
Officers told CBS46 that the man was allegedly shooting individuals from his balcony. Authorities reported no injuries at this time.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
