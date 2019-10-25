ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An alleged peeping tom who Atlanta Police said has been victimizing women in recent weeks was arrested Thursday.
APD investigators were able to gather enough evidence to secure arrest warrants for 61-year-old Enio Castellanos, on felony peeping tom charges.
Castellanos surrendered himself to investigators at the City of Atlanta’s Public Safety Headquarters Thursday. He became a person of interest in this investigation after APD investigators received information that led to his identification.
On October 19, Nancy Roberts contacted Atlanta Police after she observed a male suspect peeping through her bathroom window from her exterior air-conditioning unit.
Roberts was alerted to the incident upon hearing the cries of her neighbor and confronting the suspect. Roberts indicated that this was the fourth in a series of incidents.
Enio was transported to Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to await due process.
