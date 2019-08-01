COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman walked into a bank in Cobb County and demanded money early Wednesday afternoon.
Sandra Daniel, 66, of Atlanta entered a Wells Fargo on Powers Ferry Road and presented a note to the teller.
According to police, the note indicated that she had a bomb and demanded money, Daniel then fled the scene.
Upon a traffic stop, police found Daniel and were able to arrest her moments later.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
