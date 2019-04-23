ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) People walking the fairly quiet portion of the Atlanta Beltline in the West End tell CBS46 they are alarmed to find out a woman was robbed there at gunpoint Sunday evening.
Atlanta Police arrested an 11-year-old and 12-year-old boy for the crimes.
"It's devastating you know when they start committing crimes at such an early age," said Jessica Sanders who recently moved to the West End and walks the Beltline in the mornings.
"Crime rates do go up in summer, but it is still surprising that there are children robbing adults at gunpoint," said Bryton Frederick who frequently walks the West End Beltline
The woman told police a group of three boys approached her and asked to use her cell phone around 8 o'clock Easter night. When the woman told the boys 'no,' the 12- year-old showed her a gun in his waistline and demanded her phone and earbuds.
Police tell CBS46 the incident was captured on their Beltline surveillance cameras, which helped them identify the boys.
"Officers who had had prior interaction with these juveniles were actually able to make an identification from their previous history with them," said APD investigator James White.
Police found the boys in a home in the West End. Two of the boys were arrested and taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.
The third boy, 12, was not arrested. Police do not believe he was present during the actual robbery.
Police are telling walkers to be aware of their surroundings and even spot out local businesses to go to if in need.
"The Beltline is a safe space and we want people to feel safe going to the Beltline," White said. "We very actively patrol," he continued, adding this is the second felony this year on the Beltline.
The boys are charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
