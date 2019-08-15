ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Altanta Fire Rescue and Fulton County District Attorney’s Office were able to arrest two men who were involved in two arson attacks in southwest Atlanta.
A reward of $23,000 was offered for information that would ultimately lead to an arrest.
On August 13, narcotics investigators were able to track one of the suspects to a home on Betsy Avenue. During the investigation, officials found a fair amount of drugs and firearms inside the home and were able to arrest one of the suspects. Police also arrested the second suspect moments later. The twp suspects were brothers.
According to officials, the two suspects, who were arrested, offered the third suspect money and drugs to burn the officer’s home, and another home on the same street as well. A warrant has been issued to the third suspect.
During a press conference on Thursday, Major Michael O’Connor, a Commander with the Major Crimes Section of the Atlanta Police Department said, “Everybody standing by me from ATF, the Fulton County DA’s office and ourselves want anyone to know that anyone that messes with an Atlanta Police Officer or a member of any portion of our team, there will be a reckoning for that and the reckoning just occurred, we never stopped working on this case.”
The incident remains under investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
