CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Clayton County have arrested a suspect accused of being a peeping Tom.
Warrants were issued for Javaries Damon Wilson, who has an extensive criminal history.
Wednesday morning, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying that Wilson had been taken into custody at a boarding house in Fairburn.
Wilson was wanted following an incident on January 2 at the Brooks Crossing apartments on Taylor Road in Riverdale.
Police say Wilson was caught on Ring surveillance video on the patio of a woman's residence.
