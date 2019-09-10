SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police arrested a high school teacher for allegedly making obscene phone calls and soliciting a student for sexual relations.
Officials arrested Dominique Donte Evans a drama teacher at Campbell High School on Tuesday.
The investigation began after officials received a complaint of inappropriate behavior with a teen from a concerned adult.
Evans was charged with two misdemeanors; solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor.
Cobb County School District released the following statement:
“After being informed of potentially inappropriate behavior of two staff members, the Smyrna Police Department and administration took immediate action and began an investigation. While the police investigation is ongoing, we can confirm one staff member has been arrested and another has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation. While we understand the desire for more detail, to maintain compliance with student privacy law and to not interfere with an ongoing police investigation, we will not be able to provide further comment."
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
