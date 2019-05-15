HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cumming man was arrested for molesting a young boy on Tuesday. The man was identified as Jacob Matthias of Cumming.
The incident happened back in October of 2018 when Young molested the boy at a home in Hall County.
Hall County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Young’s arrest on May 9.
He was taken into custody and resides in Hall County jail.
According to officials, the case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.