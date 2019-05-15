Police arrest cumming man

HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cumming man was arrested for molesting a young boy on Tuesday. The man was identified as Jacob Matthias of Cumming.

The incident happened back in October of 2018 when Young molested the boy at a home in Hall County. 

Hall County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Young’s arrest on May 9.

He was taken into custody and resides in Hall County jail.

According to officials, the case is under investigation.

