TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Tucker Middle School teacher was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the Perimeter Mall attempted molestation.
Police have identified the teacher to be 28-year-old Devin Lecorry Johnson of Mableton.
On August 18, Johnson allegedly asked a teen to expose himself inside a bathroom in the mall; he then allegedly grabbed the victim's pants. The teen was able to get out of the bathroom and alerted his parents to the situation. According to police, the teen's father spotted the Johnson and chased after him, but he was able to get away.
Johnsons was arrested on August 20 and he was taken into custody.
The Dekalb County School District sent the following statement:
Dunwoody Police Department has arrested a Tucker Middle School teacher on Aug. 20, 2019, on charges of obstruction, child molestation, and enticing a child. Based on this information, the Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green has authorized the termination of this employee.
DeKalb County School District is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
