SOUTH FULTON (CBS46) -- Police say a 45-year-old South Fulton man is now a resident of the Fulton County Jail after being arrested in connection to an infant being critically injured.
On October 12 officers were notified of an 18-day-old infant who tested positive for ethylene glycol, an automotive antifreeze chemical, at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scotish Rite.
An investigation uncovered the father, Curtis Jackson, as a suspect. Police immediately obtained warrants for his arrest on criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree.
No other details regarding this case have been revealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.