PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police have arrested a third man wanted in connection with an armed carjacking at Suntrust Bank on South Highway 74 in May.
Szevin Kahvi Glawson, 17, of Conyers was arrested by Rockdale County police on Wednesday on unrelated charges. Peachtree City police issued a warrant and Glawson will be brought to Fayette County after answering other pending charges.
Jaheim Dazon Lassiter, 17, of Jonesboro was arrested on May 22 in South Fulton. On June 25, Alton Curtis Trimble, 20, of Palmetto was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Panama City, Fla.
The three men are charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony. Trimble is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.