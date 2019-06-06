GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Hall County on Tuesday.
Police arrested 39-year-old Kentrell Michael Johnson and he was charged with for talking on his cellphone while driving, driving with no license or proof of insurance, license tag violation, no vehicle registration and possessing an open container.
According to police, Johnson also had in his possession a quantity of heroin.
Police took Johnson into custody and was transported to Hall County Jail.
