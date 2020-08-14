NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police arrested a man wanted in the May murder of an elderly man in Norcross.
On Thursday, police arrested Jose Aldo Sanchez-Vazquez after attaining warrants which include felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.
On May 24, officers were dispatched to Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway in Norcross after reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, witnesses told police the shooters flashed gang signs before they opened fire on 70-year-old Richard St. John and his family.
St. John was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died. No one else was injured.
