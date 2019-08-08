CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A tiro of suspected armed robbers are off the streets this week. They are accused of robbing several cellular phone stores around Metro Atlanta.
The three men entered a T-Mobile store at 1990 Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County armed with semi-automatic handguns around noon Wednesday, August 7th. They ordered store employees to fill a black trash bag with money from the register and cell phones. The men left the store in a newer model black Mazda 3 with drive out license tag.
Deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office spotted the Mazda heading north on interstate 75 towards Atlanta. The suspects lead the deputies on a high-speed chase before exiting at University Avenue SW in Atlanta, and ultimately crashed on Ridge Avenue.
Deputies arrested the driver, Eric Williams, at the scene. Tracking dogs were brought in to find the front seat passenger, Cantrez Griffin, and the back-seat passenger, Akshunn Williams.
Items found in the car included a stolen gun, a trash bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash, and cellular phones.
Local agencies are working together to determine if these men are connected to other phone store robberies in Metro Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.