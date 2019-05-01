STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) Police have issued an arrest warrant for a student at a DeKalb County elementary school accused of shooting several other students with a pellet gun on April 24.
Ten students were struck by pellets and nine were hospitalized after the shootings at Wynbrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain.
The students that suffered non-life threatening injuries were on a playground at the school when the shootings happened.
“I remember seeing our teachers running down the hallways and police officer running down the hallways and seeing them through the windows coming in and ambulances,” said student Caleb Smith shortly after the incident.
Nine of the students were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
“This wasn’t anything life threatening but anything in the form of a gun is something serious and at the same time, it was still a serious situation,” parent Tymeka Tanksley told CBS46 News.
Police have not identified the suspect because he's a juvenile. He is facing nine counts of aggravated assault.
During a public safety meeting on Tuesday, police said they will continue to have an increased presence around the school to ease safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.