DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County’s Sheriff’s office arrested a suspect in a drug-related murder in Decatur over a week ago.
The suspect, identified as Antonio Monquez Payne, 29, of Riverdale, was charged for the April 6 murder of 38-year-old Warren Lewis Sills of Covington.
Police said the murder happened during an alleged drug transaction on Covington Drive in Decatur. The DeKalb County Fugitive Unit and US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to arrest Payne.
Payne is in DeKalb County Jail.
