LAWRENCEVILLE (CBS46)-- A 26-year-old man accused of murder is now in police custody.
Gwinnett County Police Department arrested Roceam Wilson, who is accused of shooting 23-year-old Bradley Jordan to death. The shooting happened Thursday around 10 a.m. at an apartment building on Walther Boulevard.
Police say someone called 911 to report gunshots and a man lying in a stairwell at the apartment complex. The man, now identified as Jordan, was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives believe Jordan was at the location for his job as a pest control worker, when Wilson approached him. There is still no clear motive for the murder.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
