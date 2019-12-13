CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he allegedly broke into a vehicle in the Towne Lake area.
Police received a call from a witness in the Mirramont subdivision at 2:30 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they stopped Anthony LaMount Lewis who was leaving in the vehicle described by the witness.
According to police, Lewis, 25, was soaking wet and breathing hard. His clothing also matched the description provided by the witness. A search of the vehicle's interior resulted in the confiscation of marijuana, a computer, cellphones and a wallet belonging to a female.
Lewis told police he had just left his girlfriend's house.
He was apprehended and booked into Cherokee Adult Detention Center with a $5,875 bond.
Investigators are working to determine the owners of the items found in the vehicle.
