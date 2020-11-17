Police arrest man accused of brutalizing Atlanta woman after a date

Horrific images of victim Brittany Correri show her bruising and injuries after she was allegedly beaten Ben Fancher.

A man she says she met on dating app Hinge last week. The first date went smoothly until the end when they got in Fancher's white BMW. Correri says that is when Fancher reportedly started punching her.

“I have mace, you know he grabbed that threw it out the car. It was just all happening so fast and he was so big I just felt like I didn’t stand a chance” said Correri.

In a 911 phone call you hear Fantasia Atkinson, a security guard at the Shops at Howell Mill, who ran to Correri’s rescue talking to dispatch at the scene.

“Her mouth is bloody and she was screaming at the top of her lungs and I just ran over there, and I just helped her and tried to pull her out with her arm still in the car,” yelled Atkinson.

Atlanta police immediately put out an arrest warrant for Fancher. He was located Tuesday morning and apprehended by police in Kent, New York. He is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

The dating app Hinge also released the following statement:

We are outraged by what happened to Brittany. The violence she describes is horrible and is something no one should ever have to experience. Our moderators reviewed this report and immediately removed and banned the individual from our community.

We take any incident of assault seriously, and we ban anyone accused of violent behavior from our platform. When a user reports an assault, we quickly follow up with them via email to confirm that the abuser has been removed, share the best way for law enforcement to contact us, and outline advocacy and support resources.

As in all cases, we stand ready to work with law enforcement to help ensure that justice is served.

More information about Hinge's safety policies can be found in our Help Center under Member Principles, Expectations, & Reporting.

We will continue to explore and invest in new ways to make sure we’re keeping our community as safe and protected as possible, in consultation with our safety advisory council.