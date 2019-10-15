LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Lawrenceville Police have arrested a man accused of dragging an officer with his vehicle as he attempted to flee a traffic stop.
Officers were summoned to the intersection of W. Pike and Perry streets in Lawrenceville after a power outage knocked out electricity to the area.
Officers instructed the suspect, later identified as James Grant Hoyle, to stop his vehicle but he did not comply. One of the officers tried to stop Hoyle but his uniform became caught on his vehicle, dragging the officer to the ground.
Hoyle then fled the scene but was later arrested early Tuesday morning.
He's currently in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, driving with suspended license and felony obstruction.
Hoyle had previous warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.
