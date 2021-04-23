ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 30-year-old man accused of firing his rifle near an Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Friday afternoon.
Early Friday morning, Atlanta police responded to the 200 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place in southwest Atlanta after reports of gunfire in the area.
During the incident, investigators who were already in the area on an unrelated call noticed the suspect, Roderick Carter, running into one of the apartments.
After further investigation, Carter exited the apartment and surrendered to police. Police discovered a shotgun along with two additional firearms inside the home Carter ran into.
Carter was charged with reckless conduct and was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
