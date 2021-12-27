ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police have arrested a man they say is believed to be responsible for an October murder in southwest Atlanta.
On Oct. 28, officers responded to reports of a person shot along Fairburn Road SW. Upon arrival, police found a man lying on the floor with a visible gunshot wound.
The man was transported to the Grady Hospital where he was later died.
Homicide investigators were called to the scene which later lead to the arrest of Jermaine Harlow. Harlow was arrested in connection to the shooting death on Dec. 26. Police say they recovered a firearm that was in Harlow’s possession during the time of his arrest. It is unclear at this time whether that firearm was the same one used to commit the October murder.
Harlow was transported to the Fulton County Jail where he awaits formal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.