ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man, believed to be responsible for two January armed robberies, has been arrested after Atlanta police managed to locate him during a traffic stop.
The two incidents, which happened just a day apart, took place at a CVS pharmacy on Highland Avenue and HodgePodge Coffee House on Moreland Avenue.
On January 19, officers responded to reports of a robbery at the northeast Atlanta CVS. Employees of the store said the robber held them at gunpoint before fleeing in a white Honda Pilot.
The following day, HodgePodge Coffee House was robbed in a similar manner. The store employees said the man had a gun and attempted to pull a female employee's pants down before taking another employee's car.
An investigation determined that the same person committed both crimes. The man, later identified as 58-year-old David Miller, was located when officers spotted his vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated.
APD says Miller got out of the vehicle and immediately threw drugs toward the front of the SUV. He was taken into custody shortly after and police did recover the drugs he had thrown.
Miller, who is already a convicted felon with 19 prior arrests, is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail and is expected to face the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Sexual Battery
- Theft by Taking
