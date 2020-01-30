COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused of robbing two Cobb County banks in three days.
Charles Travick, 54, was arrested on January 29 after he allegedly robbed the Regions Bank on Mulkey Road in Austell. He was involved in a short vehicle chase with officers before being taken into custody.
Travick is also a suspect in a robbery at the BB&T Bank branch on Tramore Point in Austell.
The investigation for both bank robberies has been turned over to the FBI.
