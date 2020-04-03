UNINCORPORATED SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested an Atlanta man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend right in front of the couple's one year-old child.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on March 24 at the woman's home on Laurel Bend Court in unincorporated Snellville.
According to police, 26 year-old Venezia Cole was supposed to be dropping diapers off to the woman. But when he saw her in the driveway, he opened fire, striking her several times in front of their one year-old child. The child was uninjured.
After shooting the woman, police say Cole fired a number of shots at the home. Luckily, no one inside was hurt.
Cole was seen leaving the area in a black 2009 Infiniti G37 with a temporary tag number of P0945250.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, K9 Unit, and Field Operations deputies tracked down and arrested Venezia Cole in DeKalb County Thursday night and booked him into the Gwinnett County Jail.
He's charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children, five counts of possession of a firearm during a felony and criminal damage to property.
