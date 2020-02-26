DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police reported a sexual predator is off the streets thanks to investigative detective work.
According to a Facebook post, a detective posed as a 14-year-old female on a social media app.
The detective was then contacted by Alan Thomas, 26, who “asked to meet and pick up the teen with the intent to drive her to her home and engage in sexual activity”, police wrote.
When Thomas arrived at the location to meet with the 14-year-old, officers took Thomas into custody.
He is charged with sexual exploitation of children, criminal attempt statutory rape, and criminal attempt aggravated child molestation.
